Rupee rises 7 paise to open at 83.14 against the US dollar

The Indian rupee opened 7 paise higher against the US dollar on Friday led by a softer dollar amid a pullback in US treasury yields. The local currency opened at 83.14 a dollar as compared to previous close of 83.21.

The dollar index retreated in the Asia session to 104.86, having reached a six-month high of 105.15 in the New York session. The 10-year U.S. yield was down about eight basis points from Thursday's high of near 4.30%, Reuters reported.

On Thursday, the rupee depreciated 9 paise to end at its record closing low of 83.21 a dollar.

Among other Asian currencies, the offshore Chinese yuan dropped to near 7.36 to the dollar.

Data showed US initial claims fell to 216,000, the lowest level since February and the fourth straight weekly decline.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices eased from multi-months high levels, supporting the rupee.

Brent crude futures fell 0.56% to $89.42 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) declined 0.69% to $86.27.

On the domestic front, the Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty, were trading flat-to-higher in the pre-opening session.

On Thursday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth ₹758.55 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net purchased shares to the tune of ₹28.11 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.