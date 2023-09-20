Rupee rises 7 paise to open at 83.20 against the US dollar2 min read 20 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST
The US dollar remained firm but softened slightly against the yen ahead of the interest rate decision by the US Federal Reserve later in the day. The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of rivals, stayed mostly flat at 105.13.
The Indian rupee opened paise 7 higher against the US dollar on Wednesday amid a drop in American currency and pullback in crude oil prices. The local currency opened at 83.20 a dollar as compared to Monday's close of 83.27.
