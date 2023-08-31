Rupee rises 8 paise to open at 82.65 against the US dollar1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST
The US dollar index dropped to near 103 and the US Treasury retreated after weaker-than-expected growth and labour market data raised expectations that the US Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates further.
The Indian rupee opened 8 paise higher against the US dollar on Thursday amid a fall in dollar index after downward revision to second quarter US economic growth. The local currency opened at 82.65 a dollar as compared to previous close of 82.73.
