The rupee rose after slipping 12 paise to 77.62 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, tracking the strength of the American currency in the overseas market. The Indian currency opened at 77.61 against the American dollar, then bounced back to 77.57 in afternoon deals. The domestic currency had recovered from its record low to close 21 paise higher at 77.50 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

The Indian rupee opened weaker against the dollar on Thursday, weighed down by a recovery in the US dollar and strengthening bond yields. However, a sell-off in the crude oil prices on Thursday morning could cap the depreciation bias, said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05 per cent higher at 102.55. The nternational oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.56% to $114 per barrel.

Equity benchmarks rose after falling in opening trade. BSE Sensex was up over 180 points to 55,560 whereas Nifty was marginally up at 16,549 in afternoon deals.

The Indian rupee has had a tough run as it fell to a fresh all-time low against the dollar earlier this month. India was also hit by a war-created oil shock, which enlarged import bills and widened the country's trade gap. Experts said that soaring inflation, the rate incline taken by Federal Reserve policy is drawing hot money into dollar assets, has led to weakening in other currencies in relation to America’s.

The currency has slumped more than 4% this year amid concern the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is behind the curve in tackling inflation, with elevated crude oil prices adding to pressures on the net importer. The central bank is forecast to play catch up in coming months, raising its benchmark repurchase rate to 5.5% by year-end from the current level of 4.4%, according to a Bloomberg survey.

(With inputs from agencies)