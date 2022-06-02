Rupee rises against US dollar after falling in early trade

The rupee rose after slipping 12 paise to 77.62 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, tracking the strength of the American currency in the overseas market. The Indian currency opened at 77.61 against the American dollar, then bounced back to 77.57 in afternoon deals. The domestic currency had recovered from its record low to close 21 paise higher at 77.50 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

