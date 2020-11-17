Rupee rises against US dollar, strengthens below 74.50 mark

The rupee today rose against the US dollar, tracking positive domestic equities amid improved risk appetite. Forex dealers said a weak dollar overseas supported the local unit. The rupee today rose to 74.46 against the US dollar as compared to the previous close of 74.60.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened strong at 74.43 against the US dollar, then gained traded between 74.37 and 74.63 during the session.

"Global risk sentiment continues to remain positive. After Pfizer, Moderna's vaccine trials have yielded promising results in preventing coronavirus and vaccine also does not need to be stored at ultra low temperatures unlike Pfizer's," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

"With inflation currently high primarily on account of higher food prices, we believe the RBI will gradually continue to weaken the rupee in relative terms while continuing to manage volatility," he added

Indian equity markets ended at record highs today with Sensex rising over 300 points, playing catch-up with overseas gains after a long holiday weekend and bolstered by news that U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing infection.

"The Reserve Bank through nationalized banks were seen buying dollar in spot market at around ₹74.40 mark levels today to keep rupee from appreciating due to inflows into local stocks and weak dollar owing to news of another promising vaccine," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities.

Indian equities have gained more than 9% so far in November, helped by signs of a demand recovery, a strong earnings season, and higher fund inflows.

Global equity markets were also today at record highs while US dollar continued to sag. The US dollar index today fell 0.23% to 92.418.