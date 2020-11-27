Rupee rises for sixth straight day against the US dollar

"Focus today will be on the MSCI rebalancing related inflows. India's weightage in the MSCI EM has risen on account of increase in foreign ownership limit (as FPI limit in stocks have been increased to sectoral FDI limits). The increased weightage is to come into effect from 1st December onwards. Passive funds tracking the index would therefore have to increase their allocation to Indian equities. 12 new stocks are to be added to the index and 2 are to be removed. Close to $2.5 billion worth of passive inflows are expected. It will be interesting to see how aggressively the nationalized banks mop up inflows on behalf of RBI. Month end exporter selling is also likely to cap upside in USD-INR," he added.