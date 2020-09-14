Rupee rises sharply against US dollar covid vaccine hopes

The Indian rupee today rose sharply against the US dollar, supported by weak American currency and positive domestic equities. After opening at 73.40 per US dollar, the rupee traded in the range of 73.26 to 73.42 during the day. On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.54 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.2% to 93.153.

Global risk sentiment improved today after comments from the Pfizer Inc CEO about the likely deployment of a vaccine to Americans by year-end.

A COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be available by early next year and the government is considering its emergency authorisation for high-risk people, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday, asserting he will take the first shot to address any “trust deficit" over its safety.

According to a Health Ministry statement, he said while no date has been fixed for the launch of a vaccine, it may be ready by the first quarter of 2021, and made available first to those who need it the most, irrespective of their paying capacity.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading about 300 points higher in noon trade.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹1,175.81 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to exchange data.

"US Federal Reserve Policy is due Wednesday late evening and Bank of England rate decision is due on Thursday. Market participants would want to hear more on average inflation targeting from the Fed chair. Staff economic projections and the dot plot too would be watched closely," IFA Global said in a note.

"For the week, the rupee is expected to trade a 72.80-73.80 range. The SEBI guideline that the Multicap funds would have to invest 25% in small caps and midcaps may cause broader markets to catch up with the blue chips," it added.

"Domestic Industrial output contracted 10.4% in July. It was the fifth straight month of contraction in IIP. High frequency indicators are painting a mixed picture. While the manufacturing sector seems to be getting back on its feet, with the demand for automobiles and steel seeing a significant pick up, the capacity utilization in the services sector continues to remain low," the forex advisory firm said.

So far this year, the rupee is down about 3% so far this year against the US dollar, after slipping to near 77 per USD earlier this year. (With Agency Inputs)

