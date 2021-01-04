Rupee rises to highest level in four months against US dollar

The Indian rupee is likely to trade in a range of 72.80-73.20 levels in near term, says Amit Pabari, MD of CR Forex Advisors. "Domestically, sentiments remain boosted as DGCI has granted approval to AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech for an emergency use of vaccine in the country enabling start to a massive immunization program in a week. Optimism on back of vaccine programs and consistent foreign fund inflows amid dollar uncertainty has its drive for rupee momentum on one side, while RBI tolerance for the appreciation in INR on other side. So far, the pair has respected 73.00 levels for past couple of months due to RBI’s active intervention. If RBI gets lenient as the past week, rupee shall move close to 72.75 levels that were last seen in September. However, the strength seems to be short lived considering the widening fiscal deficit and expectations of a growth centric budget that would further aggravate the risk of fiscal slippage for the upcoming year."