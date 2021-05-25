The Indian rupee (INR) today strengthened by 19 paise to end at near two-month high 72.77 against the US dollar, tracking broad weakness in the American currency in the overseas market. The rupee opened at 72.85 and traded in a narrow range between 72.75 and a low of 72.87. On Monday, the rupee had settled at 72.96.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.23% to 89.632.

"Currently dollar index is consolidating between 89.50 to 90.50 levels as Fed continues to reassure that they will not increase the interest rate soon. Domestically, rupee remains supportive on account of broad dollar weakness and inflows. That apart, a sharp decline in covid cases that could lead to ease of lockdown restrictions and reopening of economy in upcoming days has also boosted risk sentiments. Further drive in rupee movement will be tracked whether RBI gets lenient on rupee appreciation or capped its gains thereof," CR Forex Advisors said in a note.

The rupee gained strength as daily COVID-19 cases declined, traders said. The daily count of COVID-19 cases in the country fell below the 2-lakh mark after about 40 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The broad-based dollar index drifted lower after Fed officials made it clear the US central bank will look through what they expect to be a transitory inflation spike,

"Rupee traded in range of 72.70-72.80 with neutral cues from capital markets as well as dollar price moves which hovers around 89.70 mark. Going ahead rupee can be seen between 72.60-73.25 range," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities.









