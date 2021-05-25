Rupee rises to near 2-month high against US dollar

"Currently dollar index is consolidating between 89.50 to 90.50 levels as Fed continues to reassure that they will not increase the interest rate soon. Domestically, rupee remains supportive on account of broad dollar weakness and inflows. That apart, a sharp decline in covid cases that could lead to ease of lockdown restrictions and reopening of economy in upcoming days has also boosted risk sentiments. Further drive in rupee movement will be tracked whether RBI gets lenient on rupee appreciation or capped its gains thereof," CR Forex Advisors said in a note.