Rupee rises to near one-month high against US dollar

"Domestically, rupee traded on a stable note majorly on account of IPO and corporate inflows. With India's daily count of covid cases staying below the 3 lakh mark for fifth day in a row have also supported market sentiment. It will be watchful whether RBI shows any intervention downside to cap sharp gains in rupee. As the overall sentiments remain cautious, momentum in the rupee could also be trapped within its present narrow-range of 72.90-73.50 levels," said CR Forex Advisors.