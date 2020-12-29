Rupee set for third straight year of fall vs USD. But 2021 could be different

Despite record foreign fund inflows into Indian equities this year, the rupee has underperformed its peers vis-a-vis the US dollar. The regular market intervention by the RBI to absorb the excess dollar flow is one of the reasons behind depreciating INR despite strong inflows, say analysts. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been aggressively buying dollars from the spot market to prevent a sharp appreciation in the unit and ensure export competitiveness, say analysts.

But for the the next year, analysts expect the RBI to loosen its grip on the rupee. "The RBI is likely to ease its grip on the INR while focusing on mainstream policy and bond market stability," said Radhika Rao, an economist with DBS Bank., referring to the 2021 outlook.

Today the rupee was trading higher at 73.37 per US dollar, its highest level in over a month.

The Indian rupee earlier this year almost hit 77/per dollar mark. "The fall in rupee was understandable given the economic uncertainties and fall in growth rate that led to global investors rush to the greenback which is considered as a safe haven," said Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International.

"The Indian rupee has depreciated over 3% (YTD) in the year 2020. This will be the third straight year of decline for the INR. It is one of the worst years for the Indian rupee among its Asian peers. The fall in INR vs the USD is despite record inflows from FIIs/FPIs in the Indian equity market and other PE investments. The regular market intervention by the RBI to absorb the excess dollar flow is one of the reasons behind depreciating INR despite strong inflows," he said.

As we approach the year 2021, he added, the rupee movement will be guided primarily by the RBI intervention in the currency market to keep the INR in check.

"The RBI forex reserves are near all-time high levels. Any fall or softening in the prices of crude oil will support the rupee as India imports the bulk of its oil requirements, the pledge by global central banks to keep the system liquidity in excess is likely to weaken the USD, supporting the INR," Mr Bhatt added.

