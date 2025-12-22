Rupee set to slip after RBIs double strike fuelled biggest rally in six months

By Nimesh Vora

MUMBAI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is set ‍to open on the back foot on Monday after a rally fuelled by an aggressive forex intervention by the Reserve Bank of India last week, with traders now reassessing how much follow-through the central bank is willing to deliver.

The one-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open in the 89.50-89.60 range versus the U.S. dollar, after rallying nearly 1% on Friday to settle at 89.27.

Late in Friday's ⁠session, heavy dollar sales by the RBI powered ⁠the rally, with bankers saying the intervention was aimed at speculators and decisively pushing ⁠the currency higher.

The rupee climbed from the 90.10–90.20 range to near 89.30 within minutes, triggering stop-losses and forcing a rapid repositioning.

Bankers said the late-session ‍timing amplified ‌the move, leaving little room for counter-flows. A similar playbook was used on Wednesday, though that intervention came soon ​after the market opened.

The rupee climbed 1.3% last week, its best showing since June, lifting it marginally into positive territory month-to-date.

"If you look at last week, it does seem to me that the RBI is thinking about timing to get maximum impact on near-term price action," a currency trader at a bank said.

"What the market is watching now is whether there is follow-through if there is (rupee) weakness again, and how much of the underlying demand–supply imbalance the intervention can address."

Meanwhile, ​Asian cues ⁠offered little directional cues for the rupee at the beginning of the week. Most regional currencies were largely flat, while the ⁠dollar index was marginally weaker.

Asian cues have played a limited role in the ‌rupee's recent intraday moves, bankers say, with domestic flows and RBI intervention the dominant drivers.

"In the absence of significant flows, USD/INR has a propensity to bounce back after every ​major intervention," India Forex and Asset Management said, adding that 88.80 is now a key support for the pair.

KEY INDICATORS:

** One-month non-deliverable rupee forward at 89.98; onshore one-month forward premium ‍at 34 paise

** Dollar index down ‍at 98.64

** ⁠Brent crude futures up 0.8% at $60.9 per barrel

** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 4.17% ** As per NSDL data, foreign investors bought a net $313.3mln worth of Indian shares on Dec. 18

** NSDL data shows foreign investors bought a net $30.8mln worth of Indian bonds on Dec. 198