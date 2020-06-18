The rupee settled today moderately higher against the US dollar today, snapping a four-day losing streak against the American currency. The rupee ended just 2 paise higher at 76.15 against the US dollar, tracking weak US dollar and gains in the domestic equity market. Though positive domestic equity markets and a weaker US dollar supported the rupee, traders said rising coronavirus cases, border tension with China and foreign fund outflows capped the gains.

The rupee opened at 76.16 against the US dollar, and finally settled for the day at 76.15 after hitting an intra-day high of 76.08 and low of 76.19.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 600 points higher in late trade while the Nifty was firm above 10,000.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they sold shares worth ₹486.62 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

"Focus today will be on the Bank of England policy. While it is expected to leave rates unchanged, it is likely to increase asset purchases by 100-150 billion pounds. The RBI is likely to continue smoothening volatility if Rupee moves out of whack," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.15% today to 97.007.

