Rupee slides for second day vs USD, Sensex ends flat. What analysts say

Indian stock markets ended mostly unchanged today, as losses in banks offset gains in metal stocks and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The broader Nifty ended 0.05% lower to 11,222.40 and the Sensex ended unchanged at 37,973.22. Both the indexes have risen nearly 4% in the past two sessions. The rupee depreciated 7 paise to settle at 73.86 against the US dollar on Tuesday as investors await fresh cues from the US Presidential debate and economic calendar this week. The rupee had depreciated 18 paise in the previous session.

"Investors took some profits due to recent gains in the markets. Some sector and stock rotation seems to be happening. Nifty could face resistance from 11306-11322 band in the near future," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

"Investors took some profits due to recent gains in the markets. Some sector and stock rotation seems to be happening. Nifty could face resistance from 11306-11322 band in the near future," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

The RBI said on Monday it was postponing its monetary policy meeting that was scheduled between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1. Shares of Tata Consultancy Services rose as much as 3.5%. The Nifty metals index rose for a third straight session, ending up nearly 2%, on hopes of demand from top consumer China.

The Nifty bank index was down 1.2% and the public sector bank index fell 2.2%.

Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International, said: “The slide in the Indian rupee continued for the second straight day, with INR hitting levels last seen in August. The primary reasons for the depreciation in the rupee could be month-end dollar buying. The dollar index was trading steadily against the basket of currencies."

What analysts said on today's market performance:

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

"The pause was on the expected lines after the recent bounce and existence of hurdle at 11,300 in Nifty. Going ahead, the upcoming auto sales numbers will be closely watched by the participants. Meanwhile, global cues will continue to dictate the trend. Traders should limit their leveraged positions and maintain positions on both sides"

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

"We were unable to get past the 11300-11350 levels on a closing basis. It is only above these levels that the markets might turn bullish. Until then, there is scope for a reversal and for the Nifty to fall and endeavor the levels of 10700-10800."

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

“The Nifty 50 index faced strong resistance at 11300 levels and couldn’t sustain at higher levels. Until the Nifty 50 index convincingly doesn’t crosses the 11306 levels, players should not to be a buyer in the index. On Wednesday we suggest players to be short on the Nifty. Selling is advisable below 11180 for the target of 11100 or 11050 levels. Meanwhile for the Bank Nifty 21250 levels would be a big support but below that we may see further weakness to 21000/20850 levels."