Rupee slides past 74 levels against US dollar

The Indian rupee today slid past the 74 levels against the US dollar, continuing its downward journey, tracking weak opening in domestic equities amid a global risk aversion. The rupee fell to 74.06 against the US dollar at day's low as compared to previous close of 73.87. On Wednesday, the rupee depreciated by 17 paise to settle at more than one-month low of 73.88 against the US currency.

"The risk sentiment has been dealt a serious blow with the worsening coronavirus situation in Europe on account of a second wave. Most countries have announced partial lockdowns, curfews or declared emergencies. This threatens to nip the nascent recovery in the bud," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

"The risk sentiment has been dealt a serious blow with the worsening coronavirus situation in Europe on account of a second wave. Most countries have announced partial lockdowns, curfews or declared emergencies. This threatens to nip the nascent recovery in the bud," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

"The rupee is likely to get spooked on account of global risk aversion. We expect the rupee to trade a 73.90-74.30 range intraday. We may see nationalised banks offering dollars to smoothen volatility," he added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was steady at 93.37.

On the equity market front, BSE index Sensex was trading around 100 points lower in early noon trade. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,130.98 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

There was a major sell-off in risk assets across the globe on Wednesday on concerns over rising coronavirus infections and tougher lockdowns in many parts of the world. Commodities and equities sold off while US treasuries saw safe haven demand.

"Today we have the European Central Bank rate decision. The ECB is likely to maintain status quo on rates and asset purchases as it would prefer to wait and see how US Elections, Covid situation in Europe (and fiscal measures enacted by governments and the EU) and EU-UK trade talks pan out," Abhishek Goenka added.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, inched 0.18% higher to USD 39.19 per barrel.