Rupee slides past 81.50 to hit fresh low against US dollar2 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 10:29 AM IST
- Rupee-US dollar rate: Focus now shifts to RBI's meeting this week, with its decision due on Friday, say analysts
The rupee depreciated 44 paise to an all-time low of 81.53 against the US dollar in early trade today as a firm US dollar and risk-averse sentiment pounded emerging market currencies. Escalation Ukraine crisis, selloff in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows also weighed on the rupee. On Friday, the rupee slumped 30 paise to close at a fresh lifetime low of 81.09 against the US dollar. Dollar has strengthened across the board on risk aversion and flight to safety.