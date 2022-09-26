Rupee slides past 81.50 to hit fresh low against US dollar

“Amid a liquidity deficit of more than ₹21,000 crore in the banking system, RBI will have lesser room to step in and curb rates and volatility. Despite the deficit, RBI might have used its reserves as forex storage fell by another $5.22 billion to $545.65 billion. The upcoming RBI’s monetary policy, which is due on the 30th September will be important as the announcement on the repo rate hike, cut in CRR, and changes in stance will be watchful," CR Forex Advisors said in a note.

