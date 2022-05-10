Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Rupee slides to lifetime low, stocks continue fall

Rupee slides to lifetime low, stocks continue fall

A savings account in the name of a daily wage worker was opened in 2016 and crores of rupees was transacted through it in three months thereafter (Shutterstock)
3 min read . 12:22 AM IST Shayan Ghosh, Ujjval Jauhari

Currency  plunges  to  77.46  against  the  dollar  after  hitting  a record  low  of  77.52  in  intraday  trading

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI/ DELHI : The rupee plunged to 77.46 against the dollar on Monday after hitting a record low of 77.52 in intraday trading, as foreign investors continued to pull money from Indian assets as the dollar strengthened after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates.

MUMBAI/ DELHI : The rupee plunged to 77.46 against the dollar on Monday after hitting a record low of 77.52 in intraday trading, as foreign investors continued to pull money from Indian assets as the dollar strengthened after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates.

Analysts said the slide of the Indian currency should not be seen in isolation as the Chinese yuan and the Japanese yen, along with other major currencies, have all weakened against the dollar. However, India is more vulnerable than other nations as it relies on imports to meet about 85% of its oil requirements, a situation worsened by soaring crude oil prices.

Analysts said the slide of the Indian currency should not be seen in isolation as the Chinese yuan and the Japanese yen, along with other major currencies, have all weakened against the dollar. However, India is more vulnerable than other nations as it relies on imports to meet about 85% of its oil requirements, a situation worsened by soaring crude oil prices.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial
View Full Image
Market mechanics
Click on the image to enlarge

“When Asian currencies move, especially the Chinese yuan, the Indian rupee moves in tandem," said Sajal Gupta, senior vice-president and head of forex and rates, Edelweiss Securities.

In the last few days, US bond yields have touched the highs of 2018, and the dollar index has reached a 20-year high following robust US jobs data for April, fuelling expectations of further rate hikes by the Fed.

Most experts now expect the rupee to trade in the range of 78-79 against the dollar in the coming months. While some analysts believe that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may intervene to arrest volatility, others said it might not do it as frequently as before.

“For the week ahead, the rupee needs to reclaim levels of 77.10 to see a recovery towards 76.80/76.70 again. The bias will stay negative until then, and the currency will see further depreciation towards 77.80 levels," analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services said.

“RBI has long positions in the forwards alongside reserves, and most importantly, it has signalled that rupee liquidity is ample. This means even if they sell dollars in the spot market and mop up rupee liquidity, it will be in line with their policy," said Anindya Banerjee, vice-president, currency derivatives and interest rate derivatives at Kotak Securities.

RBI’s forex reserves fell below $600 billion in the week ended 29 April, showed central bank data.

According to Kunal Sodhani, assistant vice-president (global trading centre) at Shinhan Bank India, there were several attempts of intervention to keep the rupee below 77 amid extreme volatility in the past. The central bank’s forex reserves, Sodhani said, have witnessed a fall of almost $44 billion since the start of this year.

Meanwhile, Indian equities continued to face headwinds on Monday. The Nifty and the Sensex closed 0.67% lower each. The pressure on the broader markets was also intense. The S&P BSE mid-cap index and S&P large-small index were down 1.89% and 1.67%, while the S&P BSE large-cap index was down 0.88%. The broader markets are expected to continue to remain under pressure. Overall, the risk-off sentiment in the equities market is being led by rising crude prices, continued selling by foreign portfolio investors, interest rate hikes in major economies, and now the record lows of the rupee.

“We expect this trend to continue, with large-caps expected to outperform mid-caps and small-caps," said Bharat Arora, an analyst at Ambit Capital. Others noted that the hawkish stance of the US Fed, rate hikes by RBI, Bank of England and the Australian central bank dented investors’ risk appetite.

“We don’t know how long this correction will last. The Nifty corrected by 3.9% last week, but investors should not commit the mistake of aggressively buying on this dip, assuming that prices have corrected a lot," said V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Most global stocks also declined on Monday. Other Asian indices such as Taiwan TAIEX, Nikkei, Jakarta Composite and Hang Seng fell 2.19-4.42% on Monday, with only the Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.09%.