Rupee slides to lifetime low, stocks continue fall

Meanwhile, Indian equities continued to face headwinds on Monday. The Nifty and the Sensex closed 0.67% lower each. The pressure on the broader markets was also intense. The S&P BSE mid-cap index and S&P large-small index were down 1.89% and 1.67%, while the S&P BSE large-cap index was down 0.88%. The broader markets are expected to continue to remain under pressure. Overall, the risk-off sentiment in the equities market is being led by rising crude prices, continued selling by foreign portfolio investors, interest rate hikes in major economies, and now the record lows of the rupee.