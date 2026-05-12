Rupee slips 19 paise to hit record low of 95.50 against US dollar. Will it touch 100?

Rupee slipped 19 paise to hit a record low of 95.50 against the US dollar on Tuesday, 12 May, as concerns over a weakening ceasefire in the Middle East pushed oil prices higher, heightening worries for the import-dependent economy.
The currency declined 0.2% to 95.55 per dollar, surpassing its previous all-time low of 95.4325 recorded last week, as rising crude prices weighed on sentiment.
The rupee has faced ongoing pressure since the escalation of the Iran conflict in late February, which sent oil prices soaring. Any temporary recovery phases have primarily been supported by sporadic interventions from the central bank.
The outlook remains unstable, as progress in US–Iran negotiations has been minimal. While both parties reached a ceasefire agreement on 8 April, recent comments from Donald Trump suggest that the truce might be deteriorating.
On Monday, Trump remarked that the ceasefire was "on life support," pointing to disagreements over essential demands, such as a stop to hostilities on various fronts, the removal of a US naval blockade, the revival of Iranian oil exports, and reparations for war-related damage.
According to market experts, the recent surge in Brent crude above $102 per barrel has reignited concerns around India’s external stability, as higher oil prices widen the import bill, increase dollar demand, and put pressure on the rupee. They note that comments by Narendra Modi on fuel conservation, lower imports, and reduced overseas spending have been interpreted as a signal of rising concerns around the trade deficit and balance of payments.
Despite improving global sentiment, experts note that India has lagged its emerging-market peers. According to data from the Institute of International Finance, EM inflows rebounded strongly in April, but India recorded over $22 billion in equity outflows, reflecting persistent investor caution.
Going ahead, analysts expect markets to track geopolitical developments, including Donald Trump’s engagements, as well as inflation data in India and the US. While headline inflation may ease toward the RBI’s 4% target, risks remain from potential second-round effects of elevated crude prices.
(more to come)
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.