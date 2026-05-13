Rupee slips to its lowest-ever intraday level of 95.80 against the US dollar

The Indian rupee fell to a fresh record low on Wednesday, 13 May, extending its decline as overseas debt repayments and importer hedging demand outweighed the limited support from higher duties on precious metal imports.

The currency touched an all-time low of 95.80 against the US dollar, weakening by nearly 30 paise from the day’s high. The rupee ended today at a record low of 95.71 per dollar, down from 95.63 in Monday's session.

Persistent pressure from rising energy prices amid the US–Iran conflict has further strained India’s macroeconomic outlook. Economists have responded by trimming growth forecasts, raising inflation projections, and cautioning that the rupee could remain under sustained pressure in the near term.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why has the Indian rupee hit its lowest-ever intraday level against the US dollar? ⌵ The Indian rupee has fallen to a record low due to overseas debt repayments and importer hedging demand, which have outweighed support from higher duties on precious metal imports. Persistent pressure from rising energy prices amid the US–Iran conflict has also strained India's macroeconomic outlook. 2 How has the Indian government attempted to support the rupee? ⌵ The government has raised import tariffs on gold and silver from 6% to 15% to curb demand and reduce pressure on the rupee. This move aims to decrease precious metal imports, narrow the trade deficit, and conserve foreign exchange reserves. 3 What is the impact of rising crude oil prices on the Indian rupee? ⌵ Rising crude oil prices, particularly due to the US–Iran conflict, have put pressure on India's macroeconomic outlook and contributed to the rupee's depreciation. Since the conflict began, Brent crude prices have surged, leading to a more than 5% depreciation of the rupee. 4 What are the potential consequences of the increased import duties on gold and silver? ⌵ While the higher duties aim to reduce imports and support the rupee, industry officials caution that they might also encourage smuggling. The move is expected to dampen demand for precious metals and potentially lead to a decline in import volumes. 5 What factors are contributing to the sustained pressure on the Indian rupee? ⌵ Key factors include elevated crude oil prices, foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows, interest rate differentials with the US, and broader dollar strength. Rising US inflation also adds to global price pressures, which can indirectly affect the rupee.

The rupee opened slightly higher by 2 paise at 95.61 against the US dollar on Wednesday, 13 May, bolstered by recent tariff hikes. However, the gains are limited by elevated oil prices and rising US inflation.

Also Read | Rupee opens 2 paise higher at 95.61 against the US dollar

India has raised tariffs on precious metals from 6% to 15% to ease pressure on the currency, which has been affected by rising crude prices linked to the ongoing conflict in Iran. Since the conflict began on 28 February, Brent crude prices have surged by nearly 50%, resulting in a more than 5% depreciation of the rupee.

In response to this situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently called for measures to conserve foreign exchange reserves. The government has also increased import duties on gold and silver to curb demand and support the currency.

Globally, markets remained cautious. Currency markets were largely stable, while technology-focused equities rose as optimism surrounding artificial intelligence outweighed concerns about geopolitical tensions and persistent US inflation.

Also Read | Rupee slips 35 paise to hit record low of 95.63 against US dollar

Rupee Outlook Khushi Mistry, Research Analyst at Bonanza, said the rupee’s weakness is being driven primarily by elevated crude oil prices (which account for ~22% of imports), FII/FPI outflows, interest rate differentials with the US, and broader dollar strength.

She noted that while gold imports—nearly 11% of India’s total imports—do contribute to the external imbalance, curtailing them can offer only marginal relief. The recent duty hike is likely to reduce official gold imports in the short term and help trim the current account deficit, thereby slightly easing pressure on the rupee.

However, she cautioned that the move alone is unlikely to reverse the currency’s decline. If pressure persists, the government may need to supplement it with additional measures, including RBI intervention and steps to support capital inflows.

According to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, USD/INR is trading near the ₹95.60 level, close to the top end of the ascending trendline. Immediate resistance stands at yesterday's high near ₹95.75; a sustained move above this level could extend momentum, hitting the ₹96 mark for the first time, with the possibility of ₹96.30– ₹96.50 coming into focus.

“On the downside, ₹95.30 acts as immediate support; a break below this level could trigger a pullback toward ₹95– ₹94.70. The near-term bias remains cautiously bullish, driven by persistent dollar demand amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, unless the central bank intervenes,” said Ponmudi.