Rupee slips to its lowest-ever intraday level of 95.80 against the US dollar

The Indian rupee fell to a fresh record low on Wednesday, 13 May, extending its decline as overseas debt repayments and importer hedging demand outweighed the limited support from higher duties on precious metal imports.
The currency touched an all-time low of 95.80 against the US dollar, weakening by nearly 30 paise from the day’s high. The rupee ended today at a record low of 95.71 per dollar, down from 95.63 in Monday's session.
Persistent pressure from rising energy prices amid the US–Iran conflict has further strained India’s macroeconomic outlook. Economists have responded by trimming growth forecasts, raising inflation projections, and cautioning that the rupee could remain under sustained pressure in the near term.
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The Indian rupee has fallen to a record low due to overseas debt repayments and importer hedging demand, which have outweighed support from higher duties on precious metal imports. Persistent pressure from rising energy prices amid the US–Iran conflict has also strained India's macroeconomic outlook.
The government has raised import tariffs on gold and silver from 6% to 15% to curb demand and reduce pressure on the rupee. This move aims to decrease precious metal imports, narrow the trade deficit, and conserve foreign exchange reserves.
Rising crude oil prices, particularly due to the US–Iran conflict, have put pressure on India's macroeconomic outlook and contributed to the rupee's depreciation. Since the conflict began, Brent crude prices have surged, leading to a more than 5% depreciation of the rupee.
While the higher duties aim to reduce imports and support the rupee, industry officials caution that they might also encourage smuggling. The move is expected to dampen demand for precious metals and potentially lead to a decline in import volumes.
Key factors include elevated crude oil prices, foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows, interest rate differentials with the US, and broader dollar strength. Rising US inflation also adds to global price pressures, which can indirectly affect the rupee.
The rupee opened slightly higher by 2 paise at 95.61 against the US dollar on Wednesday, 13 May, bolstered by recent tariff hikes. However, the gains are limited by elevated oil prices and rising US inflation.
India has raised tariffs on precious metals from 6% to 15% to ease pressure on the currency, which has been affected by rising crude prices linked to the ongoing conflict in Iran. Since the conflict began on 28 February, Brent crude prices have surged by nearly 50%, resulting in a more than 5% depreciation of the rupee.
In response to this situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently called for measures to conserve foreign exchange reserves. The government has also increased import duties on gold and silver to curb demand and support the currency.
Globally, markets remained cautious. Currency markets were largely stable, while technology-focused equities rose as optimism surrounding artificial intelligence outweighed concerns about geopolitical tensions and persistent US inflation.
Khushi Mistry, Research Analyst at Bonanza, said the rupee’s weakness is being driven primarily by elevated crude oil prices (which account for ~22% of imports), FII/FPI outflows, interest rate differentials with the US, and broader dollar strength.
She noted that while gold imports—nearly 11% of India’s total imports—do contribute to the external imbalance, curtailing them can offer only marginal relief. The recent duty hike is likely to reduce official gold imports in the short term and help trim the current account deficit, thereby slightly easing pressure on the rupee.
However, she cautioned that the move alone is unlikely to reverse the currency’s decline. If pressure persists, the government may need to supplement it with additional measures, including RBI intervention and steps to support capital inflows.
According to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, USD/INR is trading near the ₹95.60 level, close to the top end of the ascending trendline. Immediate resistance stands at yesterday's high near ₹95.75; a sustained move above this level could extend momentum, hitting the ₹96 mark for the first time, with the possibility of ₹96.30– ₹96.50 coming into focus.
“On the downside, ₹95.30 acts as immediate support; a break below this level could trigger a pullback toward ₹95– ₹94.70. The near-term bias remains cautiously bullish, driven by persistent dollar demand amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, unless the central bank intervenes,” said Ponmudi.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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