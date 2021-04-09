OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Rupee slumps to eight-month low of 74.97 against US dollar

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee fell to an eight-month low against the US dollar on Friday, given the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) massive bond purchase programme amid inflationary concerns.

The Indian unit had opened at 74.77 to a dollar today, and touched a low of 74.97, a level last seen on 20 August. At 1pm, the currency was at 74.86 to a dollar, down 0.33% from its previous close. So far this year, the rupee has declined nearly 2.4% against the US greenback.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Also Read | How India’s banking model has changed

On Wednesday, RBI announced its intention to buy Rs1 trillion in bonds from secondary markets in a G-SAP (secondary market government security acquisition) programme this quarter to keep borrowing costs low and support economic recovery.

"The RBI’s government bond purchase programme announcement is a negative surprise for INR, in our view. The negative risks to INR have grown with this policy stance in view of rising local inflation, a weaker fiscal position and rising global yields", said Nomura Research in a note to its clients.

India reported a record 1,31,968 infections on Friday. Meanwhile, a shortage of vaccines with fresh localised lockdown in several states have spooked investors.

In last nine trading sessions, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold nearly $1.02 billion in equities, while so far this year, they have sold $2.35 billion in debt.

"Amidst increasing growth downside risks, stretched equity markets positioning (and valuations), seasonally weak dollar supply (in Apr, May) and now the QE announcement - we expect INR's recent weakness to extend and recommend positioning for $INR call spread targeting 75.5", according to UBS report.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout