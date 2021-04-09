Rupee slumps to eight-month low of 74.97 against US dollar

The Indian unit had opened at 74.77 to a dollar today, and touched a low of 74.97, a level last seen on 20 August. At 1pm, the currency was at 74.86 to a dollar, down 0.33% from its previous close. So far this year, the rupee has declined nearly 2.4% against the US greenback.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}