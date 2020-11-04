Rupee slumps to over 2-month low against US dollar

The Indian rupee today fell sharply against the US dollar, tracking strong American currency ahead of the US Presidential election results. At day's low, the rupee fell to over two-month low of 74.81 per US dollar as compared to the previous close of 74.41 against the American currency. Most emerging market currencies were broadly weaker on hints of a tight US Presidential race, sparking a bout of volatility across financial markets.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.31% to 93.85. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden were locked in tight races in battleground states.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.31% to 93.85. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden were locked in tight races in battleground states.

US treasuries jumped, the dollar climbed and U.S. equity futures pushed higher as early tallies suggested the outcome of the American presidential election could be closer than polls had suggested.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was volatile and traded over 100 points higher at 40,350.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹2,274.40 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 2.14% to $40.56 per barrel.

A private survey showed activity in India's dominant services industry, expanded for the first time in eight months in October as demand surged. The Nikkei/IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 54.1 in October from September's 49.8. It was the highest reading since February and comfortably above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction.

The rupee had pared some losses and was recently traded at 74.63 per US dollar.

Today apart from US presidential election outcome, the US Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision later this week.

(With Agency Inputs)