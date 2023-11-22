Rupee stabilises near record low; likely to remain rangebound aided by IPO-inflows
The Indian currency has been unable to benefit from the recent softness in the greenback and drop in US Treasury yields along with a fall in crude oil prices.
The rupee hovered around its life-time low against the US dollar before recovering on Wednesday. The local unit traded near 83.30 a dollar as compared to a record closing low of 83.36 in the previous session.
