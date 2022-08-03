Rupee stages a comeback on FPIs’ return, lower crude prices2 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 12:35 AM IST
After nine months of outflows, foreign institutional investors turned net buyers of Indian stocks in July and August
After nine months of outflows, foreign institutional investors turned net buyers of Indian stocks in July and August
Listen to this article
MUMBAI : The rupee strengthened to 78.49 against the dollar on Tuesday to reach its strongest level in a month, buoyed by lower crude prices and the return of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to the Indian markets. The currency, however, failed to hold on to the gains, falling 0.32% from the previous day’s 79.02 to close at 78.71 to the dollar. The rupee has appreciated by 1.19% since 27 July, after weakening more than 7% this year.