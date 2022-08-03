Rupee stages a comeback on FPIs’ return, lower crude prices

The rupee may take cues from the weakening dollar and oscillate in the range of 78.10-79.25 in the next one month, said Ritesh Bhansali, vice-president, Mecklai Financial Services, advising exporters to wait for the levels of 79.25-plus levels to initiate hedges on their long-term exposures. “Importers can cover their payments on immediate payments and extend it to further initiate hedges on short-term payments to take advantage of the opportune rupee levels," he said.