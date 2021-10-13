Rupee crumbles as its old nemesis returns

The Indian currency’s fall is gaining pace now, and analysts are wondering whether the central bank would step in to support the rupee. One indication of what RBI may do is its assumptions in making FY22 projections for inflation and growth. The monetary policy report shows that RBI has assumed the rupee at an average of 74.3 per dollar in its projections. On Tuesday, the rupee breached a key support level, and the dollar/rupee pair touched 75.68, just a few yards away from the all-time low of 76.87 touched in April 2020.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}