Rupee strengthens past 73 mark for first time since Sep

Since 1 October, foreign investors have pumped in nearly $20 billion in equities and $700 million in debt. “We expect the positive domestic data to prevail and keep risk sentiments upbeat onshore," said IFA Global Research in a note to its investors. “The RBI is likely to continue absorbing flows and the intensity of intervention would depend on how the broad dollar behaves." IFA Global said the rupee is likely to trade at 72.90- 73.24 a dollar.