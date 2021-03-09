Indian shares closed sharply higher today, lifted by a last hour recovery. Heavyweight financial stocks as a pullback in bond yields globally sharpened investors' appetite for riskier assets. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.95% higher at 15,098.4, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose over 550 points. The rupee today spurted by 32 paise to close at 72.93 against the US dollar, snapping its three-day losing run.

The broader indices however underperformed as investors opted to book profit after the recent run-up in these stocks. BSE midcap and smallcap indices declined by 0.66% and 0.41% respectively.

Here are 10 things to know about today's market performance:

1) A rally in domestic stocks and the greenback retreating from three-month highs in global markets helped support the Indian currency. The rupee opened at 73.16 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.91 and a low of 73.25.

2) In the past three sessions to Monday, the rupee had dropped by 53 paise or 0.73% amid rising US bond yields and a stronger dollar.

3) "Nifty has remained in the 14920-15120 band for the past two days seeing alternate up-down moves in this band. A sustained breach of this band could result in a fresh move in that direction. Advance decline ratio has again fallen suggesting some nervousness among market participants," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

4) Banking stocks advanced today, with top private-sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd climbing 2.8%. Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Infosys, HUL and TCS also gained.

5) On the other hand, PowerGrid, ONGC, NTPC and Dr Reddy’s were among the laggards.

6) The Nifty auto index extended losses to a fifth straight session, settling 0.4% lower.

7) Vehicle registrations in India were 13.43% lower in February from a year earlier, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations said on Tuesday.

8) "We have not been successful in getting past the 15300 which is the upper end of Nifty's current trading range. Neither have we broken down. This is a classic case of range-bound movement where the index is taking time to decide on its next course of direction. Until one end of the range is taken out, patience would be the best virtue to exercise as any hasty decision could result in stops being triggered," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

9) Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking, said: "We expect the prevailing consolidation phase to end soon. However, a lot depends on the performance of the global markets. Meanwhile, participants should limit leveraged trades and prefer a hedged approach. Among the sectors, IT and select banking counters look promising while others may continue to trade lackluster. Participants should align their positions accordingly."

10) The Wall Street is poised to open higher. The Nasdaq 100 Index led a surge in US equity futures and bonds rebounded from Monday’s selloff. Contracts on the tech-centric Nasdaq 100 rose 2.5% while those on the S&P 500 advanced more than 1%.

