Rupee surges against US dollar, Sensex rises over 550 points: 10 updates

8) "We have not been successful in getting past the 15300 which is the upper end of Nifty's current trading range. Neither have we broken down. This is a classic case of range-bound movement where the index is taking time to decide on its next course of direction. Until one end of the range is taken out, patience would be the best virtue to exercise as any hasty decision could result in stops being triggered," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments