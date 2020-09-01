Rupee surges against US dollar today, gains past 73 per USD mark

The Indian rupee soared against the US dollar today while Indian bond yields fell to their lowest level in over two weeks following the Reserve Bank of India's announcement of special open market operation (OMO) announcement. The rupee rose to 72.75 per US dollar at day's high and so far during the day traded in the range of 72.75 to 73.23. In comparison, the rupee had closed at 73.62 per US dollar.

The RBI on Monday announced new measures to maintain stability in the financial system, including two more tranches of special OMOs in its 'Operation Twist' and some easing of held-to-maturity (HTM) limits for bond holdings by banks.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped as much 20 basis points.

"The RBI on Monday introduced several measures to soothe sentiment in the bond market. It announced two more OMO twists of ₹10000 crore each and said it would inject liquidity to the tune of ₹1,00,000 crore through term repos to deal with advance tax outflows," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

"However the biggest announcement which reduced the market's apprehension about absorption of supply was increase in limit for banks for holding bonds in HTM category (for which there is no Mark to Market impact). The RBI increased the limit for HTM to 25% of 19.5% SLR holding of bank to 25% of 22% SLR holding of the bank. This would increase the appetite for bonds of banks, nationalized banks in particular as they would not have to worry about the MTM impact," he added.

Indian stock markets were also firm in noon trade.

Traders said a larger-than-expected contraction in gross domestic product reported on Monday also aided sentiment for bonds as it revived hopes for more rate cuts by the RBI over the next few months.

India's economy shrank 23.9% in April-June, much more than forecast and pointing to a longer than previously expected recovery, with analysts calling for further stimulus.

The RBI in its statement also said the recent appreciation of the rupee is working towards containing imported inflationary pressures, prompting traders to believe it may not be as aggressive in its dollar purchases as in recent months. (With Agency Inputs)





