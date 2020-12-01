Rupee surges to over one-month high against US dollar

The Indian rupee today jumped sharply against the US dollar today, tracking strong domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows. The rupee rose as much as 60 paise to over one-month high of 73.45 against the US dollar as compared to previous close of 74.05. Currently, the rupee was trading at 73.60 against US dollar. Traders said investor risk sentiment improved on positive macro-economic data on the domestic front, while weakness of the American currency in the overseas market also supported the rupee.

The Indian rupee today jumped sharply against the US dollar today, tracking strong domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows. The rupee rose as much as 60 paise to over one-month high of 73.45 against the US dollar as compared to previous close of 74.05. Currently, the rupee was trading at 73.60 against US dollar. Traders said investor risk sentiment improved on positive macro-economic data on the domestic front, while weakness of the American currency in the overseas market also supported the rupee.

On Friday, the rupee had settled 17 paise lower at 74.05 against the US dollar. Forex market was closed on Monday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

On Friday, the rupee had settled 17 paise lower at 74.05 against the US dollar. Forex market was closed on Monday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Sentiment was lifted by data showing a smaller-than-expected contraction in Asia's third-largest economy and broader optimism stemming from hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine. India's economy had contracted 7.5% in September quarter.

"On the data front, India’s economy contracted at a slower pace in the fiscal second quarter, as New Delhi lifted most lockdown restrictions and policymakers ramped up stimulus measures to combat the coronavirus crisis. Asia’s third largest economy shrank 7.5% from a year earlier in July-September, the second quarter of contraction in a row that marks a so-called technical recession. However, the pace of contraction slowed from the record 23.9% in the previous quarter," Reliance Securities said in a note.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.05% to 91.82.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹7,712.98 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to exchange data. Cumulatively, in November, FIIs bought Indian shares worth more than ₹65,000 crore.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading about 400 points higher while Nifty was firm above 13,000. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.22 per cent to $47.59 per barrel. (With Agency Inputs)