By Jaspreet Kalra

MUMBAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is likely to open little changed on Thursday as traders assess fresh U.S. tariff threats and a cautious rate outlook from the Federal Reserve after its latest policy meeting minutes highlighted upside risks to inflation.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 86.94-86.95 to the U.S. dollar, little changed from its closing level on Tuesday.

Indian FX and bond markets were shut on Wednesday for a local holiday.

The dollar index was hovering at 107, supported by U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement on Tuesday that he intends to impose auto tariffs "in the neighborhood of 25%", along with similar duties on semiconductor and pharmaceutical imports.

Indian pharmaceutical stocks declined on Wednesday following Trump's tariff threat as the U.S. accounts for nearly 31% of total domestic pharma exports.

The potential impact of the tariffs have stirred concerns about U.S. inflation, minutes of the Fed's January meeting released on Wednesday showed, reinforcing expectations that it will move cautiously on rate cuts.

Lingering uncertainties on global trade have weighed on emerging market currencies alongside expectations of a cautious Fed. Meanwhile, headwinds for the rupee have been amplified by persistent portfolio outflows and expectations of more rate cuts by the domestic central bank.

Foreign investors have net sold over $3 billion of local stocks in February, pushing the year-to-date outflows above $12 billion. The rupee has declined about 1.5% so far in 2025 and is among Asia's worst performing currencies.

"I don't really see much room for the rupee to recover and it's likely to keep grinding lower steadily," Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies, said. He expects the rupee to weaken to 88 by mid-year and 89 by the year-end.

The rupee's 40-currency real effective exchange rate, a measure of its competitiveness, eased to 104.8 in January from 107.1 in the previous month, signalling easing in the currency's overvaluation.

KEY INDICATORS:

** One-month non-deliverable rupee forward at 87.13; onshore one-month forward premium at 19 paisa

** Dollar index at 107.06

** Brent crude futures down 0.3% at $75.8 per barrel

** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 4.52%

** As per NSDL data, foreign investors sold a net $244.6mln worth of Indian shares on February 17