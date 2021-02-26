Rupee today suffers biggest fall in 11 months against the US dollar

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian rupee and stocks plunged today along with markets across Asia amid global selloff in risk assets sparked by the surging US yields. The rupee tanked by 104 paise to 73.47 against the US dollar, its biggest drop since March, according to Bloomberg. The yields on domestic benchmark 10-year bonds also spiked. After rallying at the start of 2021, developing-nation assets have slumped during the past two days as US Treasury yields jumped to the highest level in more than a year, sounding a warning about the outlook for interest rates and inflation.

Panic in global bond markets led to sharp rise in yields which spooked investors amid fears of interest rate cycle reversal, said Hemang Jani, Head of Equity Strategy, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"Rupee traded very weak after a gap-down opening on the back of an uptick in dollar index. Higher crude prices also kept the pressure on the rupee," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

The government will later in the day announce GDP data for the third quarter. According to the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists, India’s gross domestic product expanded 0.6% in the three months ended December, after contracting for two consecutive quarters.

Emerging-market assets are falling out of favor as expectations for tighter global monetary policy and a revival of inflation reduce the relative appeal of risk assets.

"We have seen a sharp reversal on the Indian rupee from 72.20 levels, and the corrective mode is likely to continue. US bond yields have surged on worries about inflationary pressures due to unprecedented liquidity infusion in the system and a series of economic data, which is indicating that the economy is on the path to normalcy. This has in turn led to a rebound in the dollar index and prompted a selloff in risk assets," said Sugandha Sachdeva, VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Another important trigger for the rupee to watch out for will be the rising crude oil prices, say analysts.

"We believe that the likely easing of supply cuts by the OPEC and its allies could put some pressure on crude prices and not immediately impact the rupee. We expect the local currency to stay in the 72.40 to 73.50 band in the near term," Sugandha Sachdeva added. (With Agency Inputs)

