Rupee trades 3 paise higher at 83.30 against US dollar

The Indian rupee traded 3 paise higher at 83.30 against the US dollar on Friday amid weakness in the greenback and gains in domestic equities. The local currency opened at 83.31 a dollar as compared to its previous close of 83.33.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, eased by 0.02% to 101.94. The 10-year US Treasury yields fell below the 4% level on Thursday following signals by the US Federal Reserve to cut rates next year.

While foreign fund inflows and a weak greenback in the overseas markets strengthened the local unit, a recovery in crude oil prices weighed on the sentiment, forex dealers said.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.52% to $77.01 per barrel.

The domestic equity markets also gained in the early trade with the key indices touching record intra-day high levels.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 492.79 points, or 0.70%, to 71,006.99, while the NSE Nifty 50 rallied 150.10 points, or 0.71%, to 21,332.80.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Thursday as they bought shares worth ₹3,570.07 crore, according to exchange data.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

