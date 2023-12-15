Rupee trades 3 paise higher at 83.30 against US dollar
The US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, eased by 0.02% to 101.94. The 10-year US Treasury yields fell below the 4% level on Thursday following signals by the US Federal Reserve to cut rates next year.
The Indian rupee traded 3 paise higher at 83.30 against the US dollar on Friday amid weakness in the greenback and gains in domestic equities. The local currency opened at 83.31 a dollar as compared to its previous close of 83.33.
