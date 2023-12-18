Rupee trades 4 paise higher at 82.96 against the US dollar
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.08% lower at 102.10.
The rupee opened 4 paise higher at 82.96 against the US dollar on Monday amid a weak American currency in the overseas markets and unabated foreign fund inflows.
