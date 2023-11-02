Rupee trades 9 paise higher at 83.19 against the US dollar after Fed policy
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.51% lower at 106.34.
The Indian rupee appreciated by 9 paise to trade around 83.19 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid weak American currency overseas after the US Federal Reserve was a bit dovish in its policy meeting. The local currency opened 7 paise higher at 83.21 a dollar as compared to previous close of 83.28.
