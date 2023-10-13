Rupee trades flat against US dollar amid likely RBI intervention
The dollar index was little changed at 106.4 after an overnight rally led by the upside surprise on US inflation.
The Indian rupee traded flat against the US dollar on Friday as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) likely stepped in to prevent the local unit from sliding towards its lifetime low. The rupee was trading around 83.23, barely changed from its close at 83.2425 in the previous session.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started