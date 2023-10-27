Rupee ends 2 paise lower at 83.25 against US dollar; falls 0.1% for the week
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.06% lower at 106.54.
The Indian rupee ended little changed on Friday amid lack of fresh triggers, while intermittent dollar sales by the central bank and positive trend in domestic equities prevented a fall towards the record low. The local currency ended 2 paise lower at 83.25 a dollar as compared to previous close of 83.23.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started