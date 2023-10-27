Rupee ends 2 paise lower at 83.25 against US dollar; falls 0.1% for the week

The Indian rupee ended little changed on Friday amid lack of fresh triggers, while intermittent dollar sales by the central bank and positive trend in domestic equities prevented a fall towards the record low. The local currency ended 2 paise lower at 83.25 a dollar as compared to previous close of 83.23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.06% lower at 106.54.

On Thursday, the rupee ended 5 paise lower at 83.23 a dollar. For the week, the local unit fell 0.1%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to analysts, the dollar retreated as the US Treasury yields dropped from its record levels after the US GDP data, durable goods sales orders as well as home sales numbers exceeded the estimated growth.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said the dollar gained on robust economic data from the US. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Dollar may strengthen on safe-haven demand on media reports that the US military struck Iranian targets in Syria."

“However, the rise in risk appetite in global markets may support the rupee at lower levels. Traders may remain cautious ahead of core PCE price index and personal income data from the US. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹82.90 to ₹83.60," Choudhary added.

Global oil price benchmark Brent crude rallied sharply by 2.14% to $89.81 per barrel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the domestic front, the equity benchmark indices snapped their six session losing streak and ended with strong gains on Friday amid all-round buying on broadly positive cues.

The Sensex surged 634.65 points, or 1.01%, to settle at 63,782.80, while the Nifty 50 jumped 190.00 points, or 1.01%, to 19,047.25.

Foreign Institutional Investors sold equities worth ₹7,702.53 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!