Rupee trades flat at 83.25 against the US dollar in early trade
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced by 0.26% to 106.39.
The Indian rupee traded flat against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday as elevated crude oil prices and a strong American currency overseas weighed, while the positive trend in the domestic equities supported the local unit. Rupee opened flat at 83.25 a dollar.
