Rupee ends little changed at 83.25 against the US dollar

The Indian rupee ended little changed against the US dollar on Thursday amid softening crude prices and lingering geopolitical uncertainties. The local unit ended at 83.25 a dollar as compared to its previous close of 83.26.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.05% to 106.61.

Foreign fund outflows, a stronger greenback overseas and a negative trend in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments, forex traders said.

The rupee declined on Thursday pressurised by a weak tone in the domestic markets and a rise in US Dollar. FII selling also weighed on the domestic currency, said Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

“We expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias as risk aversion in the global markets amid rising geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East may put pressure on Rupee," Choudhary said.

However, any diplomatic efforts to contain the conflict in the Middle East may support the rupee at lower levels. Traders may take cues from weekly unemployment claims and existing home sales data from the US.

“Investors may remain cautious ahead of US Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell’s speech for some cues over monetary policy trajectory. USD/INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹83 to ₹83.60," he said.

Crude oil prices declined, supporting the rupee.

Brent crude declined 1.58% to $90.05 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.32% to $87.15 a barrel.

On the domestic front, the equity indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on Thursday amid weak global cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 247.78 points, or 0.38%, lower at 65,629.24, while the NSE Nifty declined 46.40 points, or 0.24%, to settle at 19,624.70.

On Wednesday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth ₹1,831.84 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net purchased shares to the tune of ₹1,469.50 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

