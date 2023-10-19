Rupee ends little changed at 83.25 against the US dollar
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.05% to 106.61.
The Indian rupee ended little changed against the US dollar on Thursday amid softening crude prices and lingering geopolitical uncertainties. The local unit ended at 83.25 a dollar as compared to its previous close of 83.26.
