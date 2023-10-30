Rupee trades flat at 83.26 against the US dollar
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.03% higher at 106.59.
The Indian rupee traded in a narrow range against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, amid stronger greenback and a negative trend in domestic equities. The local currency opened 1 paise lower at 83.26 a dollar as compared to Friday’s close of 83.25.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started