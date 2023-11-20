Rupee trades flat at 83.26 even as dollar falls to over 2-month low
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.36% lower at 103.54.
The Indian rupee traded flat at 83.26 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday amid a negative trend in domestic equities and sustained dollar demand from importers. The local currency opened 3 paise higher at 83.24 a dollar as compared to previous close of 83.27.
