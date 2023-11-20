Rupee trades flat at 83.26 even as dollar falls to over 2-month low

The Indian rupee traded flat at 83.26 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday amid a negative trend in domestic equities and sustained dollar demand from importers. The local currency opened 3 paise higher at 83.24 a dollar as compared to previous close of 83.27. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.36% lower at 103.54.

However, foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments despite US dollar index slumping to over two-month low.

On Friday, the rupee settled at 83.27 against the dollar.

"Rupee opened virtually unchanged as demand for dollars continues unabated and RBI keeps its supply tap on," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.86% to $81.30 per barrel.

On the domestic front, the equity market traded lower. The BSE Sensex fell 207.21 points, or 0.31%, to 65,587.52points, while the NSE Nifty 50 traded 43.10 points, or 0.22%, lower at 19,688.70 points.

Meanwhile, India's forex kitty decreased by $462 million to $590.321 billion for the week ended November 10, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Friday as they sold shares worth ₹477.76 crore, according to exchange data.

