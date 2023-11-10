Rupee trades flat at 83.28 against the US dollar in early trade
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.04% at 105.86.
The Indian rupee traded flat against the US dollar in early trade on Friday amid a weak American currency and softening crude oil prices. The local currency opened flat at 83.28 a dollar, similar to its previous close.
