Rupee trades flat at 83.33 against the US dollar
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.17% lower at 103.74. The greenback had strengthened on Wednesday after initial jobless claims data fell more than expected last week.
The Indian rupee traded flat around 83.33 against the US dollar on Thursday amid a correction in crude oil prices and sustained dollar demand by importers and domestic oil companies, analysts said. The local currency opened 3 paise higher at 83.29 a dollar as compared to previous close of 83.32.
