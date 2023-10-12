Rupee trades higher at 83.14 against the US dollar ahead of inflation data
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.13% lower at 105.69.
The Indian rupee traded higher for the third day in a row, appreciating by 5 paise to 83.14 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid easing crude oil prices and a weak American currency. The rupee opened 3 paise higher at 83.16 a dollar on Thursday against the previous close of 83.19.
